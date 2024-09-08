Ingushetia's People's Assembly re-elects Kalimatov regional head for second term

MAGAS, September 8. /TASS/. Deputies of Ingushetia's People's Assembly (local parliament) have re-elected Mahmud-Ali Kalimatov to the post of the regional head by secret ballot, a TASS correspondent reported.

"The number of votes cast for <…> Mahmud-Ali Maksharipovich Kalimatov is 25. <...> The People's Assembly of the Republic of Ingushetia has elected Mahmud-Ali Maksharipovich Kalimatov to the post of the regional head," chairman of the counting commission Batyr Khamkhoev said after the secret ballot and the counting of votes were completed.