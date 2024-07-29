Tactical military exercise in urban conditions begins in Lithuania

VILNIUS, July 29. /TASS/. A tactical military exercise codenamed King’s Strike, to be held in urban conditions, has started in Lithuania, the armed forces’ command has said.

"The exercise’s active part will start on August 2 in Panevezys and the Panevezys district," the statement reads.

The exercise will involve the King Mindaugas hussar battalion and more than 1,000 servicemen of the Border Guard Service, the leadership protection service, public order protection service, fire and rescue department, volunteer paramilitary structures integrated into the system of the Ministry of Defense and various civilian organizations.

According to the report, the task of the exercise is to practice interaction by army units and special services with civilian authorities in extreme situations and preparations for defensive operations in urban conditions. The exercise will last until August 9.