Orban to publish report on his peace mission to Kiev, Moscow, Beijing, Washington

BUDAPEST, July 18. /TASS/. Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban will publish a report about his peace mission, which included visits to Ukraine, Russia, China and the US between July 2 and 11 in order to find ways to settle the Ukrainian conflict, Orban’s Spokesman Bertalan Havasi said.

According to the spokesman, Orban will publish the "resume of his conversations" Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (at the NATO summit in Washington) and US ex-President Donald Trump for "clarity and transparency." Orban will also publish the proposals that he sent to the President of the European Council Charles Michel.

"The Prime Minister hopes that his report and his proposals will become a beneficial contribution to any initiatives that the President of the European Council will be able to present to EU leaders at the appropriate time and in an appropriate form," Havasi said, according to MTI.

During his peace mission, Orban visited Kiev on July 2, where he had talks with Zelensky; three days later, met with Putin in Moscow. According to the prime minister’s political advisor and namesake Balazs Orban, after these visits, Hungary got convinced that "Ukraine and Russia are determined to keep fighting," and that mediators’ efforts are necessary to organize negotiations between the two sides.

After Moscow, the Hungarian prime minister visited Beijing on July 8 to discuss the situation around Ukraine with Chinese leader Xi Jinping. Then, he travelled to Washington, where he held talks with Erdogan on the sidelines of the NATO summit. After the summit, he visited Trump in Florida, where he also discussed the ways to settle the Ukrainian conflict. After that, Orban said that Trump will "solve this problem" if he wins the presidential election and returns to the White House.