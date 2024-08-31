Russian Armed Forces destroy Ukrainian Humvee armored vehicle in Kursk Region

MOSCOW, August 31. /TASS/. Russian forces destroyed a Humvee armored vehicle of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the Kursk region using an FPV drone, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

"During reconnaissance activities in the border area of the Kursk region, servicemen of Russia’s North battlegroup detected the movement of a Humvee armored vehicle of the Ukrainian Armed Forces. After analyzing the information, a decision was made to fire at the enemy armored vehicle. As a result of a direct hit from an FPV drone, the Humvee armored vehicle of the Ukrainian Armed Forces was destroyed, which was confirmed by the objective control footage obtained in real time," the ministry said.

The Defense Ministry also published footage of the destruction of the armored vehicle.