Explosion rocks Diehl Defense explosives plant in Germany — newspaper

BERLIN, August 30. /TASS/. A powerful explosion occurred at the explosives production plant of the German Diehl Defence defense company in the town of Troisdorf in the west of Germany, Bild reported.

According to the newspaper, two people were seriously injured. Police, firefighters and a rescue helicopter are at the scene. According to preliminary data, the explosion occurred in one of the company's buildings at around 9:30 a.m. local time (7:30 a.m. GMT). At present, the investigation believes that it is a production accident.

The building was heavily damaged. So far, firefighters have been unable to enter the building to extinguish the fire. According to the Kolner Stadt-Anzeiger, Diehl Defense has two subsidiaries in Troisdorf: Dynitec and DynaEnergetics.

In addition to civilian products, the Diehl Group, to which Diehl Defense belongs, produces IRIS-T surface-to-air missiles, which are supplied to Ukraine, as well as various ammunition and detection and communication systems. In May, a massive fire broke out at Diehl Metal Applications in Berlin.