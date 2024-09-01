Prime Minister Mishustin congratulates TASS with 120th anniversary

MOSCOW, September 1. /TASS/. Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin congratulated TASS Director General Andrey Kondrashov and the entire TASS staff with the 120th anniversary of the news agency.

"I am honestly happy to congratulate you with the milestone anniversary. 120 years ago, the first state news agency was established on the initiative of the Russian Empire’s ministries of finance, foreign and interior affairs, with support from Emperor Nicholas I," the congratulatory telegram says.

Mishustin pointed out that TASS is Russia’s oldest news agency, it unites divisions and bureaus in numerous regions of Russia and in 54 countries. TASS even has a bureau on the International Space Station.

Today, TASS provides news in all official UN languages.

"Thousands of reports, hundreds of photo and video material from various parts of the planet provide an objective picture of what’s happening in Russia and abroad," the Prime Minister noted.

He pointed out that the agency is developing dynamically, it implements large-scale projects, works on creation of an analytical and visual content distribution platform, and it is a leader in introducing the advanced advertisement technologies.

"TASS’ achievements are a huge work of reporters, photographers, editors, whose urgency, precision and, of course, passion for their job allow it to be among the leaders, the most quoted Russian mass media. The constant growth of your audience is the prime example of that. I wish you new achievements, interesting projects, health and prosperity," Mishustin concluded.