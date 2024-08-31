Putin personally controls social issues in regions with difficult situation — Kremlin

MOSCOW, August 31. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin personally controls all social issues in the regions where the situation is difficult. The head of state communicates with regional leaders and department heads on these issues on a daily and sometimes hourly basis, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"In areas with difficult situation, the president keeps all issues related to social security under his personal control. These are daily or hourly contacts with regional heads, heads of social departments, the Emergencies Ministry, law enforcement agencies, and construction workers," he said in an interview with the Moscow.Kremlin.Putin program on the Rossiya-1 television channel.

Such intensive work along with continuous reports from the military "takes place throughout the day, and all this happens every day," he emphasized. "In addition, there is also work with documents, substantive documents that need to be read carefully before being signed," Peskov said.