MOSCOW, September 1. /TASS/. Three unmanned aerial vehicles tried to attack the premises of the Kashirskaya power plant, Mikhail Shuvalov, the head of the Kashira Municipal District, said.

"Overnight on September 1, three drones attempted an attack on the premises of the Kashirskaya power plant," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

Shuvalov specified that there have been no casualties or damage. No power outages have been reported. The emergency services are working on site.