Kremlin spokesman says terrorists use cars, but carmakers not blamed like Telegram app

MOSCOW, August 31. /TASS/. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said terrorists use not only messaging apps like Telegram, but also cars, but that hasn’t led to arrests of chief executives in the auto industry.

He made the comment in relation to the detention of Telegram founder Pavel Durov in France, in an interview with All-Russia State Television and Radio Broadcasting Company journalist Pavel Zarubin.

"Indeed, terrorists do use the Telegram network. But terrorists also use cars. Why don't they arrest the CEO of Renault or Citroen?" the Kremlin spokesman said.