Yerevan offers Baku to sign already agreed points of the peace agreement — Pashinyan

YEREVAN, August 31. /TASS/. Armenia offers Azerbaijan to sign already agreed points of the peace agreement and continue negotiations, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said at a press conference.

"We proposed to take all the agreed articles and the wording of the text of the peace agreement and sign it as a peace agreement. The reached agreement must be signed and ratified, and then we can continue discussing other issues," he said. Pashinyan also saud he is ready to meet with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on the border of the two countries to continue negotiations.

According to Pashinyan, the latest draft of the peace treaty has 17 articles, 13 of which have been fully agreed upon, including the preamble.

Pashinyan also said that Yerevan is ready to open the communications for Azerbaijan to connect with Nakhchivan, but the road cannot be outside the sovereignty of Armenia.

Pashinyan also considers it unrealistic for Armenians to return to Nagorno-Karabakh under the conditions proposed by the former authorities of the unrecognized Nagorno-Karabakh Republic, which ceased to exist on January 1, 2024.