MOSCOW, August 31. /TASS/. Russia’s Patriarch Kirill slammed the Ukrainian shelling of Belgorod as a "cruel and despicable" attack that serves no military purposes.

"There is no doubt that this is a crime of terrorism. It is directed against innocent people, aims to intimidate our people and bring confusion into society. Such a cruel and despicable attack cannot be justified by citing military necessity," he said in a statement on the website of the Russian Orthodox Church.