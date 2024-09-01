Putin congratulates TASS staff, veterans with agency’s 120th anniversary

MOSCOW, September 1. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin sent a congratulatory telegram to TASS staff and veterans, congratulating the agency with its 120th anniversary.

"I congratulate you with the 120th anniversary of establishment of the Information Telegraph Agency of Russia," says the telegram, published on the Kremlin website.

The president noted that the history of Russia’s oldest news agency is tied to many key events in the country and the world in the 20th and the current, 21st century.

"Many generations of your predecessors have always kept pace with the time. TASS has always been open for creativity and daring innovation. The work of talented reporters, frontline reporters, photographers, artists gave shape to the legendary ‘tassovka’ messages, implemented colorful patriotic initiatives that were in high demand, such the ‘ROSTA windows’ and the ‘TASS windows.’ The agency has always set the highest bar of professionalism and personal commitment, the principles of working with the information, which remain relevant today," Putin underscored.

The head of state underscored that, even today, numerous Russian and foreign subscribers "firmly associate TASS with credible and expeditious news, deep analytics, interesting and substantive projects."

"The agency continues to act as a talent foundry for initiative, gifted youth, graduates of relevant colleges. They treat the traditions of their senior comrades with respect, they contribute to strengthening of the agency’s positions at the media market, they actively master the global digital space," the Russian leader concluded, wishing TASS current and former employees new successes and all the best.