Top Turkish diplomat warns of risks of nuclear war because of Ukraine

ISTANBUL, August 30. /TASS/. The conflict in Ukraine may escalate into a war involving the use of nuclear weapons, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said during a visit to Slovenia.

"Unfortunately, a war in the heart of Europe between Russia and Ukraine is in its third year. It risks escalating into a war involving the use of nuclear weapons," he pointed out, according to a TRT Haber broadcast.

Fidan also stressed that Turkey called for an early ceasefire and the launch of talks on a peaceful solution to the conflict.

It’s difficult to predict all the risks that the Ukrainian conflict carries, the top Turkish diplomat pointed out. "There is nothing more humane than the demand to stop the war. This requires talks. Negotiations are also needed to prevent our region from being further devastated by war," Fidan noted.

He said that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan maintained contact with his counterparts in Russia and Ukraine, Vladimir Putin and Vladimir Zelensky, putting forward proposals that could help resolve the conflict.