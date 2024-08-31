Russian Armed Forces thwart two more Ukraine’s attacks in Kursk region

MOSCOW, August 31. /TASS/. The Russian Armed Forces have thwarted attacks by units of the Ukrainian Armed Forces towards the settlements of Korenevo and Malaya Loknya in the Kursk region. According to the Russian Defense Ministry, the enemy lost up to 30 servicemen, and one Ukrainian serviceman surrendered.

"In addition, attempts by units of the Ukrainian Armed Forces to attack in the direction of [the settlements of] Korenevo and Malaya Loknya were thwarted. The enemy's losses amounted to 30 killed and wounded, two armored combat vehicles and two cars were destroyed. One Ukrainian serviceman surrendered," the ministry reported.

Reconnaissance and search operations to destroy enemy sabotage groups in forested areas are underway, the Defense Ministry added.

Ukraine loses over 8,200 servicemen during fighting in Kursk direction

The Ukrainian Armed Forces lost more than 8,200 servicemen and 76 tanks during the fighting in the Kursk direction, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

"In total, during the military operations in the Kursk direction, the enemy lost more than 8,200 servicemen, 76 tanks, 36 infantry fighting vehicles, 67 armored personnel carriers, 521 armored combat vehicles, 242 cars, 56 artillery pieces, 16 launchers of multiple launch rocket systems, including four HIMARS MLRS and two MLRS from the USA, five anti-aircraft missile systems, 12 electronic warfare stations, one anti-battery radar, one air defense radar, five units of engineering equipment, including two engineering vehicles, and one UR-77 mine-clearing unit," the ministry said.

The ministry clarified that the operation to destroy the Ukrainian Armed Forces formations is ongoing.

Russian aviation defeats Ukrainian brigades in Kursk region

Russia’s army aviation has defeated six brigades of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the Kursk region and hit reserves in the Sumy region, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

"Air strikes, artillery fire and troop actions were used to damage concentrations of forces and equipment of the 21st, 22nd, 61st, and 115th mechanized assault brigades, the 82nd airborne assault brigade and the 1004th security and support brigade in the populated areas of Apanasovka, Borki, Byakhovo, Vishnevka, Krasnooktyabrskoye, Kruglenkoye, Lyubimovka, Martynovka, Novoivanovka, Novaya Sorochina, Plekhovo, Cherkasskoye Porechnoye, Russkoye Porechnoye, Sverdlikovo and Snagost," the ministry said.

The military department specified that the operational-tactical aviation carried out strikes in the Sumy region "on areas of concentration of forces and military equipment of the reserves of the 21st, 22nd and 41st mechanized, 17th tank, 80th and 95th airborne assault brigades of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the 1st National Guard Brigade, and the 101st, 103rd, 107th, 119th and 129th Territorial Defense Brigades in the areas of the settlements of Belopolye, Glukhov, Kiyanitsa, Obody, Svessa, Sosnovka, Sumy, Shalimovka, Shalygino, and Esman.".