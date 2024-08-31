Kamchatka Governor confirms there were 22 people on board of Missing Mi-8

PETROPAVLOVSK-KAMCHATSKY, August 31. /TASS/. Kamchatka Governor Vladimir Solodov confirmed that there were 22 people on board the missing Mi-8: three crew members and 19 passengers.

"Today at around 16:15 (07:15 Moscow time - TASS), the Mi-8 helicopter, which was heading along the route from the Vachkazhets volcano to the heliport in the village of Nikolaevka, went missing. There were 22 people on board: 19 passengers and three crew members," the governor said on his Telegram channel.

It was reported earlier that a A Mi-8 helicopter with three crew members and 19 passengers on board disappeared from radars almost immediately after taking off from the Vachkazhets volcano site in Russia’s Kamchatka, the emergency services told TASS.