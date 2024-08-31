What is known about the missing helicopter in Kamchatka

MOSCOW, August 31. /TASS/. A helicopter with 22 people on board disappeared in Kamchatka near the Vachkazhets volcano. According to the Kamchatka Hydrometeorological Center, drizzle and low visibility due to fog are being reported in the area where the helicopter disappeared. Vladimir Solodov, the region's governor, said that a flight around the area had not yet yielded any results.

Circumstances of the disappearance

- The Mi-8T helicopter of Vityaz-Aero did not make contact at the appointed time, around 07:15 Moscow time, the Federal Air Transport Agency reported.

- Contact with the helicopter was lost in the area of the Vachkazhets volcano.

- The Mi-8T took off from a site in the area of the Vachkazhets volcano in the village of Nikolaevka (17 km southwest of the Elizovo airport).

- According to the emergency services, the helicopter picked up tourists and disappeared from radars almost immediately after takeoff.

- The helicopter crew reported no problems.

- Low visibility was reported in the area of the Nikolayevka airport near the Vachkazhets volcano in Kamchatka, where contact with the Mi-8T helicopter was lost, the Kamchatka Hydrometeorological Service reported.

Passengers and crew

- According to preliminary data, there are 22 people on board, including three crew members and 19 passengers.

Search operation

- Another helicopter has taken off to search for the missing helicopter, emergency services reported.

- A flight around the area where the helicopter disappeared did not yet yield any results, Head of the region Vladimir Solodov said.

- A ground rescue group was involved in the search, which set out from two points - from the volcano and from the settlement of Nikolaevka.

- The search is focused on examining the Bystraya River valley, along which the helicopter was supposed to move.

- According to the governor, the rescue operation is ongoing and, despite the dark time of day and worsening weather conditions, will be carried out until there are no risks to the health and lives of the rescuers.

- An Mi-8 helicopter of the Russian Emergencies Ministry is ready to take off, but at the moment it is impossible to involve aviation in the search area due to an approaching cyclone and dense fog, the department reported.

Investigation

- A criminal case has been opened for violation of traffic safety rules and operation of air transport.