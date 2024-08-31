DUBAI, August 31. /TASS/. over 10 people were injured
Nine Palestinians killed in Israeli strike at Nusirat refugee camp in Gaza Strip
Over 10 people were injured
Number of people injured in Ukrainian shelling of Belgorod grows to 46
Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said, that 5 civilians were killed
Talks out of question: situation in Kursk Region
Over the day, Ukraine lost more than 400 servicemen and 29 armored vehicles
Twice as many men being mobilized in Ukraine now than in Q1 2024 — media
Amid combat failures and the retreat in Donbass, the Ukrainian army command has been a target for criticism over the understaffing of frontline units and the lack of reserves to rotate them
Ukraine uses highways to receive F-16s — media
French General Michel Yakovleff, who came on air as an expert, said that NATO had previously resorted to similar methods in other countries
Serbian PM blames int’l community for its silence leading to another escalation in Kosovo
Serbian Prime Minister Milos Vucevic strongly condemned the seizure of the buildings of interim power bodies in four municipalities in the north of Kosovo and Metohija - Mitrovica, Leposavic, Zvecan, and Zubin Potok - by fighters a special force of the so-called Kosovo police
One dead, seven wounded after Ukraine’s attack on Belgorod Region
It is reported that the wounded were taken to hospitals
F-16 fighters operated by Ukraine vulnerable to Russian surface-to-air missiles — WSJ
According to the report, the Kiev government hoped that the advanced Western aircraft would give its forces an edge on the battlefield
Russian Mi-28NM gunship destroys Ukrainian manpower, equipment in borderline Kursk area
The Mi-28NM helicopter delivered strikes by air-launched missiles against reconnoitered targets, the Russian Defense Ministry added
Brazil Supreme Court rules to immediately suspend X social media platform
According to the report, the court ruling was issued after X owner Elon Musk refused to appoint its legal representative in Brazil
Biden administration not interested in resolving Ukraine conflict — economist
The true causes of the Ukrainian conflict have never been explained to US citizens, Professor Jeffrey Sachs said
Russia fights for restoration of all rights for its diplomatic property in US — envoy
The precedent created by Washington dismantles the rules of civilized inter-state communication, Russian Ambassador to Washington Anatoly Antonov said
Ukrainian lawmaker claims F-16 was lost due to friendly fire — lawmaker
Maryana Bezuglaya criticized the Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces for falsely describing the incident as "a crash"
Ukrainian troops shell Belgorod with cluster munitions from Vampire MLRS — governor
According to Vyacheslav Gladkov, the windows and glazing of two apartment buildings in Belgorod were damaged
Ukrainian old-time generals leading country to defeat — lawmaker
"Generals who have been holding their posts since Yanukovich’s time continue following old-time-schemes and are fostering disciples of the same sort," Maryana Bezuglaya said
Deadline for transactions with foreign securities extended until October 12 — Ministry
Russian private resident investors are eligible for selling foreign securities to the amount up to 100,000 rubles ($1,103)
Zelensky criticized for Ukrainian military failures due to attack on Kursk — FT
It is reported that Ukrainian military analysts branded the situation near Krasnoarmeysk as "chaos" and the Ukrainian army’s "complete defensive failure," pinning the blame on the military leadership
Top Turkish diplomat warns of risks of nuclear war because of Ukraine
Hakan Fidan also stressed that Turkey called for an early ceasefire and the launch of talks on a peaceful solution to the conflict
BRICS bank needs to create independent payment system — Russian official
One of key tasks NDB should solve is the revision of the entire international monetary and financial system and the entire financial infrastructure, Ivan Chebeskov said
Ukrainian POW claims he was unaware of deployment to Kursk Region
The captive noted that due to major losses in the Ukrainian 82nd separate air assault brigade he was transferred there from another unit
US mercenary tells about chaos in Ukrainian army in Kursk Region
The American spoke on condition of unanimity but ABC said it had identified him
Mercenary activities and Ukraine’s losses: What is known about situation in Kursk Region
The enemy has lost more than 7,800 troops since fighting began in Russia’s borderline Kursk Region
Russian FPV drone teams strike Ukrainian military equipment in Kursk area
As a Russian attack UAV platoon commander said, Ukraine’s military has employed a large amount of Western-made equipment in the borderline Kursk Region
US denies permission to assess state of seized Russian diplomatic property — envoy
The issue of the return of diplomatic property is constantly raised at all levels during contacts with representatives of the White House and the State Department, Russian Ambassador to the US Anatoly Antonov said
Putin gives Russia’s highest award to Lukashenko on his 70th birthday
The Belarusian leader was awarded "for outstanding achievements in developing the allied relationship and strategic partnership" between Russia and Belarus
'The United States of America is our enemy,' says Medvedev
"What I can’t understand is the position of European leaders who are unable to make decisions that benefit Europeans. All of their decisions benefit either certain rival political groups or the Americans," the politician said
EU's total military aid to Kiev reaches 43.5 billion euros — foreign policy chief
Josep Borrell also emphasized that EU countries should speed up the delivery of military aid to Ukraine
Assassination attempt on Putin mentioned by Budanov prepared with US money — Russian MFA
"Yesterday one of chiefs of the Kiev regime Buganov openly admitted that the Ukrainian intelligence service prepared assassination attempts on the Russian president. This assassination attempt was again prepared with US money," Maria Zakharova wrote on her Telegram channel
Problems with SSJ-100 angle of attack detectors reported one week before crash
It is reported that the values of the other two angles of attack at detectors 2 and 3 and the pitch angle were about 0 degrees
FSB nabs two Colombian citizens who fought as mercenaries on Ukraine’s side
"During the search, FSB operatives found and seized from the suspects the documents confirming their unlawful activity," the security service said
Russian commander reports presence of active NATO soldiers in Kursk area
Apty Alaudinov specified that he referred to active NATO servicemen
Umerov, Yermak report to Pentagon chief on situation at front
Earlier, it was reported that at a meeting with colleagues from European Union countries in Brussels, he advocated the participation of European countries in providing air defense for western Ukraine
Battlegroup East eliminates up to 100 Ukrainian soldiers, Kozak vehicle in 24 hours
In the past 24 hours, the battlegroup also eliminated a Kozak armored vehicle, a Krab artillery
Telegram's staff comprises some 50 employees, mostly Ukrainians — media
It is noted that Durov plays a major role in the company's decision-making, which raises the question of "whether Telegram can exist without Pavel"
Russia steadily replaces imports in its drone industry — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov was responding to a question how China’s restrictions on the export of some drones and their components, which are scheduled to kick in on September 1, will affect the domestic drone industry
Crashed Ukrainian F-16 plane possibly taken down by Patriot air defense — NYT
However, malfunction and piloting mistakes also remain a possibility, the newspaper says
Ukraine’s Naftogaz denies plans to halt Russian oil transit — Bloomberg
Ukraine will continue honoring its oil transit commitments although it supports and contributes "in every possible way" to diversification of energy supplies to Europe, Alexey Chernyshov said
Russia delivers 15 precision strikes at key Ukrainian energy sites, airfields over week
The Ukrainian army lost roughly 16,910 troops in battles with Russian forces in all the frontline areas over the past week
Venezuela stayed almost entirely without power, communication for 12 hours
According to the El Nacional newspapers, the first report of power and communications outages appeared early on Friday
First Russian athlete wins gold at Paris Paralympics
The Russian came first in the men's 100m breaststroke SB8 final, covering the distance in 1:09.02
Macron, French Foreign Ministry were not warned before Durov's arrest, Reuters reports
The source said the French investigation was not linked with the United States
Strategic significance of Ukraine’s attack on Kursk Region minimal, US expert says
"Instead, President Putin remained stoic and steadfast. He moved reserves from other locations while doubling the intensity of his attacks in Donbass," Richard Black said
Telegram’s office in Dubai closed
Telegram FZ LLC is registered in Business Central Towers situated in the Dubai Internet City
Russian athletes win six medals on second day of Paris Paralympics
After the two day of competition, Russian athletes have won a total of nine medals
Akhmat commandos liquidate several Polish, German mercenaries in Kursk Region
Russian FPV-drones hit one US-made Stryker and two Hummer vehicles
Russian MP calls for punishment for Ukraine’s crimes in Kursk Region
According to Anna Kuznetsova, lawmakers continue keeping record of the Kiev regime crimes
Ukrainian army’s foreign mercenaries rape civilians in Kursk Region — Russian diplomat
According to Rodion Miroshnik, Ukrainian forces are essentially "a motley crew" that skirts international humanitarian law, allowing themselves "to shoot people in the back, take no prisoners and spare no one"
Death of F-16 pilot 'significant blow' for Ukraine — newspaper
It is also emphasized that it was Mes who played a major role in lobbying for the delivery of fighter jets to Kiev and convincing Western politicians and media of the need for such a step
Russia’s North V Brigade continues assault operations near Grigorovka in DPR
Drone operators are facilitating the infantry advance
Without exhumation of Volhynia victims Poland will not support Kiev's EU bid — minister
Wladislaw Kosiniak-Kamysz noted that he was speaking not as a member of his country’s government, but as a politician who heads the Polish Peasant Party
Eurochem posts IFRS net loss of 410.5 bln $4.52 bln in H1
Eurochem Group is one of the world's largest fertilizer producers, working with a range of nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium fertilizers
Russian troops in Kherson area testing new Siberia drone model
The Siberia drone has been engineered by domestic specialists and is capable of lifting two 82mm mines
Russian cosmonaut Gorbunov to go to ISS in September — NASA
NASA said the decision to reduce the mission to two people was made in order to return astronauts Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams from the ISS
Hostilities in Gaza Strip 'must end' — US Vice President Harris
"This war must end, and we must deal that is about getting the hostages out," she said
Ukraine pulls servicemen, equipment to Kupyansk section of front — administration
Earlier, the Defense Ministry said that the Russian military had liberated Sinkovka in the Kharkov Region over the past 24 hours
Macron backs decision to grant French citizenship to Telegram co-founder Durov
The French president added that he would continue to grant citizenship to those who deserve it
Hungary's foreign minister arrives in St. Petersburg
Peter Szijjarto did not specify the purpose of the visit, but before leaving Budapest he wrote about the importance of ensuring energy supplies, calling it a matter of national security
Weapons supplies to Kiev fueling terrorism in Sahel region — Malian mission to UN
"We urge the countries providing weapons to Ukraine to guarantee that these weapons will not fall into the hands of terrorists and extremist groups active in Africa," Issa Konfourou said
Press review: EU clamps down on social media and Xi asks US to update relationship status
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, August 30th
Durov’s arrest deals major blow to free press — Russian ambassador to UK
In Andrey Kelin’s opinion, the United States played a certain role in Durov’s detention
BRICS New Development Bank prioritizes expanded use of local currencies — bank’s head
Dilma Rousseff stated that up to 30% of the total volume of the bank’s financing would be made in local currencies
EU defense ministers reach no agreement on lifting restrictions on strikes inside Russia
According to Josep Borrell, he personally supports the idea of lifting these restrictions, because, in his view, this is the way for Ukraine to defend itself in accordance with international law
US on fast track to bankruptcy — Musk
"Government overspending is what causes inflation," the businessman said
Gaza ceasefire consultation to yield no results — TV
"The talks are nearing a failure because of Israel’s refusal to meet proposals concerning outstanding matters. Hamas confirms that the talks in their current format will not lead to an agreement," the broadcast said
Press review: Kiev sends SOS to NATO and legacy of USSR's first atom bomb test
Top stories from the Russian press on Thursday, August 29th
Ruble weakens against yuan on Moscow Exchange in August
The Chinese currency added 16.8 kopecks over the month from 11.901 rubles to 12.069 rubles
Russia offers safe haven for people trying to escape Western liberal ideals
Under the document, such foreign nationals will have the right to apply for temporary residence in Russia "outside the quota approved by the Russian government and without providing documents confirming their knowledge of the Russian language, Russian history and basic laws"
Additional Russian military police observation post set up in Syria’s al-Quneitra
An additional observation post of the Russian military police has been set up in the interests of de-escalation of tension along the Bravo line
Russian forces down several air targets over Belgorod
According to preliminary information, direct hits were recorded in Belgorod on an apartment building, as well as several commercial facilities and a passenger car
Russian economy growing faster than expected — Siluanov
In the first half of 2024, GDP growth amounted to 4.7%, the minister noted
Foreign assets share in investor portfolios drop to the lowest from 2021 — Central Bank
The bulk of foreign securities and funds from their repayment remained frozen with depositories of unfriendly countries
At least three projectiles hit near multi-storey building in Belgorod — eyewitness
One of the projectiles landed in the asphalt, and another hit a road in the courtyard of the apartment building
US official confirms first loss of F-16 in Ukraine — WSJ
Initial reports indicate that the jet wasn’t shot down, but likely crashed due to pilot error, the official said
Russian military pushes Ukrainian troops out of LPR by forcing river near Stelmakhovka
The Russian Defense Ministry announced the liberation of Stelmakhovka on August 29
Explosion rocks Diehl Defense explosives plant in Germany — newspaper
According to the report, two people were seriously injured, while the police, firefighters and a rescue helicopter are at the scene
US gives Ukraine carte blanche for attacks inside Russia, diplomat says
"Being driven by ambitions of world domination, Washington has been intensifying tensions with Russia as it seeks to inflict a 'strategic defeat' on our country and it is not looking to avoid escalation, despite statements by a number of high-profile US officials," Maria Zakharova noted
Demand for luxury doomsday bunkers goes up in US — Fox News
Ron Hubbard said that on average, he sells at least one bunker per day
X platform to be subjected to same attacks as in Brazil if Harris wins, Elon Musk says
The attacks this year on free speech are unprecedented in the 21st century, Elon Musk said
No concerns about Mongolia’s participation in International Criminal Court — Kremlin
"We aren’t worried; we maintain a wonderful dialogue with our friends in Mongolia," Dmitry Peskov said
Russia was ready for talks with Ukraine before reckless move in Kursk Region, Lavrov says
Ukrainian forces started a major attack on the Kursk Region on August 6
Borrell wants more air defenses given to Kiev, restrictions on use of Western arms lifted
He accused Russia of retaliatory strikes on Ukraine's civilian infrastructure, which, he said, would "put Ukraine into the dark and cold"
US, allies discuss reinforcement of air defense, protection of power grid with Ukraine
The participants also discussed the "efforts to generate support for a just and lasting peace based on the principles of sovereignty and territorial integrity"
