LUGANSK, August 30. /TASS/. Russian troops have advanced in the direction of several localities near Kupyansk in the Kharkov Region over the past day, military expert Andrey Marochko told TASS.

"In the past day, Russian forces have managed to advance toward Sinkovka, Peschanoye and Rozovka as they continued to actively liberate localities even as there is difficult terrain there while strategic heights are mostly controlled by Ukrainian troops," Marochko said. "However, this advantage did not help the Ukrainian militants," he added.

Earlier, the military expert told TASS that Ukrainian units had been chaotically leaving their front lines near Kupyansk.