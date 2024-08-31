US investors held $30.5 bln in Russian securities at the end of 2023

WASHINGTON, August 31. /TASS/. American investors owned $30.496 bln in Russian securities at the end of 2023, according to the data published by the US Treasury Department.

According to the department's preliminary estimates, US-based investors, in particular, owned $28.630 bln in Russian shares and $1.866 bln in long-term bonds. The US Treasury Department plans to present a final assessment of this data on October 31.

At the end of 2022, American investors owned $29.907 bln in Russian securities. There were $25.968 bln in shares and $3.949 bln in long-term bonds.