Russia didn’t arrest Durov even though it had issues with him — Kremlin

MOSCOW, August 31. /TASS/. Russia didn’t arrest Pavel Durov, even though it also had issues with the Telegram founder, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

He made the comment for the program "Moscow. Kremlin. Putin," a fragment of which was posted to Telegram by the program’s host, Pavel Zarubin.

Zarubin asked Peskov whether the Kremlin had anything to say to European politicians, who would likely react harshly if Durov were ever arrested in Russia.

"The only thing I want to say is that nobody arrested him in our country. Of course, there were questions," he replied.