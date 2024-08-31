Russian air defenses eliminate 12 drones over borderline Bryansk Region

BRYANSK, September 1. /TASS/. Russian air defense systems have detected and eliminated 12 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) over Russia’s borderline Bryansk Region, regional Governor Alexander Bogomaz said.

"Currently, our defenders are repelling an attempted massive attack with the use of UAVs on the Bryansk Region. During the past hour, the forces of the Russian Defense Ministry have detected and eliminated 12 unmanned fixed-wing aerial vehicles," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

Bogomaz added that no one was injured and first responders are working on site.