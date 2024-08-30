Problems with SSJ-100 angle of attack detectors reported one week before crash

MOSCOW, August 30. /TASS/. Problems with SSJ-100’s Angle of attack detectors were recorded a week before the plan’s cash in the Moscow Region on July 12, according to an interim report of the Interstate Aviation Committee.

"On July 6, the plane performed a ferry flight after technical maintenance, which was conducted from March 20 to May 6. During the run-up at a speed of 60 knots, a jump in the values of the angle of attack to 7.2 degrees was recorded at detector 1. The values of the other two angles of attack at detectors 2 and 3 and the pitch angle were about 0 degrees," the document says.