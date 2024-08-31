An-2 pilots in serious condition after hard landing in southern Russia

MOSCOW, August 31. /TASS/. The two pilots of the An-2 airplane that made a hard landing in Russia’s Republic of North Ossetia are in serious condition, the regional Health Ministry said.

"Four adult victims were admitted to the Republican Clinical Hospital. Both pilots of the airplane are in serious condition with head injuries. Two passengers suffered multiple bruises and soft tissue abrasions," the ministry said on Telegram.

According to health officials, three children were also injured in the accident and taken to the Republican Children's Clinical Hospital. Two girls, born in 2014 and 2016, suffered multiple abrasions and bruises of soft tissues. Their condition is reported as of medium severity. A boy born in 2013 with a bruise of the temporal region is currently being examined by a neurosurgeon.

According to the Russian Emergency Situations Ministry, the An-2 airplane was making a training flight for parachute jumpers on Saturday afternoon. After the parachutists jumped off, the plane sustained a mishap, forcing the crew to make a hard landing in a mountainous and forested area. The terrain is so hard to access that Emergency Situations Ministry rescuers had to travel part of the way on foot.