US, allies discuss reinforcement of air defense, protection of power grid with Ukraine

WASHINGTON, August 31. /TASS/. US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan discussed the reinforcement of Ukrainian air defenses and protection of its energy infrastructure with his colleagues from the UK, Germany and France, as well as with Ukrainian Presidential Office head Andrey Yermak, the White House said in a statement.

According to the document, the meeting, which took place on Friday, was attended by Emmanuel Bonne, diplomatic advisor to the French president, Jens Ploetner, Foreign Policy and Security Advisor to the German chancellor, and British Prime Minister’s National Security Advisor Tim Barrow.

"Mr. Sullivan conveyed the United States’ unwavering support for Ukraine, and partners discussed the steps we are taking to strengthen Ukrainian forces on the battlefield, including through the provision of artillery, air defense, and other critical capabilities," the White House said in a statement.

"They discussed our efforts to continue to strengthen Ukraine’s air defenses and harden Ukraine’s energy grid […] as well as the investments the United States and our allies are making in Ukraine’s defense industrial base to support its long term security," the statement reads.

The participants also discussed the "efforts to generate support for a just and lasting peace based on the principles of sovereignty and territorial integrity."

Sullivan and Yermak also discussed the US’ military support for Kiev and "Ukraine’s economic reconstruction.".