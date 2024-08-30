No concerns about Mongolia’s participation in International Criminal Court — Kremlin

MOSCOW, August 30. /TASS/. The Kremlin is not worried about Mongolia’s participation in the International Criminal Court (ICC) because Moscow and Ulaanbaatar maintain "a wonderful dialogue," Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

The Russian head of state plans to make an official visit to Mongolia on September 3. Peskov stressed that all aspects of the visit had been carefully planned.

"We aren’t worried; we maintain a wonderful dialogue with our friends in Mongolia," he said in response to a question.

On March 17, 2023, the ICC issued an arrest warrant for Putin and Russian Presidential Commissioner for Children’s Rights Maria Lvova-Belova on charges of the "illegal deportation" of Ukrainian children. On June 25, 2024, the ICC Pre-Trial Chamber issued arrest warrants for Russian Security Council Secretary Sergey Shoigu and Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces Valery Gerasimov.