Russia fights for restoration of all rights for its diplomatic property in US — envoy

WASHINGTON, August 31. /TASS/. Moscow will continue fighting for restoration of all rights for the diplomatic property objects, effectively seized by the United States, Russian Ambassador to Washington Anatoly Antonov said.

"We will fight for an unconditional restoration of our rights to use and manage our diplomatic real estate. We call on US authorities to come back to their sense. We point out that America has the widest network of diplomatic presence in the world. The precedent created by Washington dismantles the rules of civilized inter-state communication and will inevitably backfire on the United States," the diplomat said, according to the Russian embassy’s Telegram channel.