Firefighters dispatched after fire reported at Moscow Oil Refinery in Kapotnya

MOSCOW, September 1. /TASS/. Firefighters have been dispatched to the Moscow Oil Refinery after a fire was reported there, emergency services told TASS.

"A fire was reported at the Oil Refinery in Kapotnya. Firefighters are en route to the location, the fire was assigned the 5th difficulty rank," the source said.

According to the source, thick black smoke is observed on the path to Kapotnya.

A call to this type of facility is always being responded to at the highest possible difficulty rank even for verification.

Earlier, Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin reported nine drones downed on their way towards Moscow.

Later Sobyanin added that a stand-alone utility building of the Moscow Oil Refinery was damaged in an attack of another drone.

"Another downed drone damaged a stand-alone utility building at the Moscow Oil Refinery," the mayor said on his Telegram channel. According to the Mayor, a local fire is currently being extinguished.