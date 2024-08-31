US denies permission to assess state of seized Russian diplomatic property — envoy

WASHINGTON, August 31. /TASS/. The US Administration denies Russia’s demands to return the de facto seized diplomatic property objects or even to grant permission to assess its state, Russian Ambassador to the US Anatoly Antonov said.

"We raise the issue of return of our diplomatic property constantly and at all levels during our contacts with representatives of the White House and the Department of State. I would underscore that nothing has changed in the United States’ position. Or numerous diplomatic notes demanding access to at least assess the condition of the real estate have been denied," the diplomat said, according to the Russian embassy’s Telegram channel.