An-2 aircraft makes hard landing in North Ossetia during training flight

MOSCOW, August 31. /TASS/. An-2 aircraft that made a hard landing in the Prigorodny district of North Ossetia was on a training flight for parachute jumps, Vladikavkaz flying club told TASS.

"The plane was on a training flight for parachute jumps. There were parachutists on board. The plane made an emergency landing in a pasture under circumstances that are still unclear. The landing was conducted in accordance with the aircraft's operating manual," the report said.

According to the statement, there were no casualties in the incident.

The Unified Dispatch Service also told TASS that six people, including three children, were injured in a hard landing of the An-2 plane.