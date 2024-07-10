UK’s Labor gov’t to allow Ukraine to use British-supplied weapons for strikes on Russia

LONDON, July 10. /TASS/. The British Labor government will continue pursuing the line of the previous Conservative Cabinet and will allow the Ukrainian military to use UK-supplied weapons to strike targets on Russian soil, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday citing PM Keir Starmer.

According to the Financial Times, recently-elected British Premier Starmer, who leads the country’s Labor Party, made it clear that arms donated by Britain must be "used in accordance with international humanitarian law" and for "defensive purposes."

However, Starmer added that: "It is for Ukraine to decide how to deploy it for those defensive purposes."