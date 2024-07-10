Ukrainian pilots will fly F-16s as early as this summer — joint statement

WASHINGTON, July 10. /TASS/. Ukrainian pilots will be able to use F-16 fighter jets as early as this summer because the process of delivering them has already been launched, a joint statement by the leaders of Denmark, the Netherlands and the US said.

"The transfer process for these F-16s is now underway, and Ukraine will be flying operational F-16s this summer," the document noted. "The Danish and Dutch governments are in the process of donating American-made F-16s to Ukraine, with the support of the United States," the statement said.

Speaking on the sidelines of the Washington NATO summit, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken also said that the first F-16s were already being transferred to Kiev and they "will be flying in the skies of Ukraine this summer."