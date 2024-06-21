Russian national detained in Montenegro accused of meddling in US elections

MOSCOW, June 21. /TASS/. The Russian national who was detained in Montenegro at the United States’ request is accused on interfering into the US elections, Vice President of the International Human Rights Committee Ivan Melnikov told TASS.

"This man is charged with meddling in elections in the United States. The American side wants his extradition to the United States," he said, adding that this matter is in the competence of a court under Montenegrin laws.

"But the country’s authorities can deport a man to a third country in an extra-judicial procedure," he noted.