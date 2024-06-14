Police detain about 30 protesters supporting Moldovan opposition

CHISINAU, June 14. /TASS/. The police have detained about 30 protesters in front of Moldova’s Parliament during a rally supporting legislators from the opposition Victory political bloc, Renaissance party spokeswoman Olesya Vitnyanskaya told TASS.

"The police have detained about thirty ordinary citizens who came to the parliament for a peaceful protest. They were taken to a police precinct in the Buiucani District. These are the methods that authorities use to fight the opposition, those who disagree with the ruling party’s policy," she said.

Since 2022, the Moldovan authorities have been facing a crisis situation, with mass opposition protests demanding the resignation of the president and the government formed by her Party of Action and Solidarity. The protesters hold the incumbent authorities responsible for the sharp rise in prices and increased level of poverty in the country. In response, the authorities accused the opposition of plotting to stage a coup, initiated criminal cases against protest leaders, and shut down TV channels and information websites that served as platforms for the opposition.