Musk proposes placing terrorist tag on Ukrainian NGO that blacklisted US politicians

NEW YORK, June 13. /TASS/. US entrepreneur Elon Musk thinks that the members of the Ukrainian non-profit organization that created a blacklist of US politicians critical of aid to Kiev should be recognized as terrorists, as per his comment to a post by Congressman Jim Banks on X.

Earlier, Republican Congressman Andrew Clyde said that the House Select Committee had decided to cancel funding for a Ukrainian non-governmental organization that "smeared conservative Americans and lawmakers who oppose Biden's Ukraine policy and funding."

"It's a good first step. They should be added to the list of sanctioned terrorist organizations," Musk wrote.

Last week, said Ukrainian NGO published a list of US figures who criticize aid to Ukraine. It outlined 76 organizations and 391 individuals, including Donald Trump, Elon Musk and a number of congressmen.