Humza Yousaf steps down as Scotland’s first minister

LONDON, April 29. /TASS/. Humza Yousaf, Scotland’s first minister and leader of the Scottish National Party, has announced plans to resign.

"After spending the weekend reflecting on what is best for my party, for the government and for the country I lead, I have concluded that repairing our relationship across the political divide can only be done with someone else at the helm," he said at a press conference.

"I have, therefore, informed the SNP’s national secretary of my intention to stand down as party leader and ask that she commences a leadership contest for my replacement as soon as possible," Yousaf added.