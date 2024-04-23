Pobeda bloc expects global community to respond to struggle against opposition in Moldova

CHISINAU, April 23. /TASS/. The Moldovan Pobeda bloc expects the international community to respond to actions by the republic’s authorities against opposition politicians, according to a statement received by TASS after detention in the airport of Chisinau and questioning of participants of the opposition congress returning from Moscow.

"We expect the international community to respond, Moldovan citizens need to be protected from criminals settled down in the presidential administration," the statement reads. The opposition suggests that Moldovan President Maia Sandu and the pro-European Party of Action and Solidarity, which controls the government, are behind the law enforcement officers’ actions.