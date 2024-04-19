Situation in Iran’s Isfahan stabilizes after drone attack — media

DUBAI, April 19. /TASS/. The situation in Iran’s Isfahan has fully come to normal after several drones were destroyed over the city as evidenced by a video posted by the Iranian news agency ISNA on its website on Friday.

The footage filmed by an ISNA reporter shows that the situation in the city is calm and no damage to the urban infrastructure is observed. According to ISNA data, all reports about fires or explosions have nothing to do with reality.

Iranian media outlets reported about drones spotted in the sky over the Isfahan province at about 3:00 a.m. local time on April 19. As Iranian state television reported, air defenses shot down three unmanned aerial vehicles over the city of Isfahan.

The Tasnim news agency reported that no missile strikes had been delivered against Iranian territory. The agency quoted Iranian Army General Siavash Mihandoust as saying that the loud sounds of explosions heard in the city of Isfahan were due "to air defense systems firing at suspicious objects" and no destruction or accidents were registered.

The American ABC television channel reported earlier, citing a US official that Israel had delivered a missile strike against a facility on Iranian territory. CNN reported, citing a US official that the shelling came as Israel’s response to Iran’s April 13 attack.