US military says it struck more than 85 targets in Iraq, Syria

NEW YORK, February 3. /TASS/. The US said its military forces struck more than 85 targets in Iraq and Syria in retaliation for an attack on US troops in Jordan.

"At 4:00 p.m. (EST) February 2, US Central Command forces conducted airstrikes in Iraq and Syria against Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps Quds Force and affiliated militia groups. US military forces struck more than 85 targets," US Central Command said in a statement.

The airstrikes were carried out with numerous aircraft, include long-range bombers, according to the statement. The facilities that were struck included command and control operations centers, intelligence centers and sites for the storage of unmanned aerial vehicles, the statement said. More than 125 precision munitions were employed in the airstrikes.

The US earlier said that American troops in Jordan were attacked by the Islamic Resistance in Iraq. According to the Pentagon, the strike killed three US servicemen and wounded more than 40 others. The US placed the responsibility for the incident on Iran, among others.