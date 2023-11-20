Iran intends to file lawsuit against Israel at International Criminal Court

DUBAI, November 20. /TASS/. The Iranian authorities intend to file a lawsuit against Israel at the International Criminal Court (ICC) over its actions in the Gaza Strip, Foreign Ministry Spokesman Nasser Kanaani Chafi has said.

"The Islamic Republic of Iran has formed a special commission to draft a lawsuit [against Israel], which will be filed at the International Criminal Court in accordance with the resolution of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation summit held in Riyadh," Kanaani Chafi's statement in the ministry's Telegram channel reads.

On November 11, Saudi Arabia hosted a summit of the League of Arab States (LAS) and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC). The summit's final statement said that the member-states of these associations would ask the ICC prosecutor to investigate Israel's "war crimes" committed in the Gaza Strip.

The meeting instructed the LAS and OIC secretariats to document evidence of war crimes that the Israeli army may have committed in the Palestinian enclave. The secretariats will form two commissions to monitor the media. Within 15 days following their establishment, they will be required to submit reports on their activities to the LAS and OIC councils at the foreign minister level. Evidence of potential war crimes will then be presented on the monthly basis.

Tensions flared up again in the Middle East on October 7 when militants from the radical Palestinian group Hamas staged a surprise attack on Israeli territory from the Gaza Strip. Hamas described its operation as a response to the aggressive actions of Israeli authorities against the Al-Aqsa Mosque on the Temple Mount in Jerusalem’s Old City. Israel has declared a total blockade of the Gaza Strip and carried out air strikes on the Palestinian enclave, as well as some areas of Lebanon and Syria.