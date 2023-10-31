Two Russians charged in US for unlawfully exporting to Russia

NEW YORK, November 1. /TASS/. The US Department of Justice charged three individuals, including two people with dual Russian-Canadian citizenship, with exporting high-tech products to Russian military companies, the US Attorney's Office said in a statement, posted on its website.

"A criminal complaint was unsealed yesterday in Brooklyn charging Nikolay Goltsev, Salimdzhon Nasriddinov and Kristina Puzyreva, with conspiracy and other charges related to a global procurement scheme on behalf of sanctioned Russian entities, including companies affiliated with the Russian military," the statement says.

Nasriddinov was Brooklyn resident and dual citizen of Russia and Tajikistan, the statement says.

"Nasriddinov <…> was arrested this morning in Brooklyn. Goltsev and Puzyreva were arrested at a hotel in Manhattan this morning during a trip to New York to visit Nasriddinov," the US authorities said.