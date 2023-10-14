Nine hostages, including four foreigners, killed in Israeli strikes – Hamas

CAIRO, October 14. /TASS/. Hamas, the Palestinian movement, has claimed that nine hostages, including four foreign citizens, were killed in Israeli strikes over the past 24 hours, according to the statement posted on the radical movement’s Telegram channel.

"Hamas’ military wing, the Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades, informed about the death of nine captives, including four foreigners, over the past 24 hours as a result of Israeli bombardments of the locations where the hostages are being held," the statement said.

On Friday, the radicals claimed that 13 hostages, including foreigners, were killed in Israel’s strikes on the Gaza Strip. Their statement said that "as a result of massive Israeli bombardment, six hostages were killed in the northern region, seven in the Gaza region, and three more in other regions."

Earlier, The Washington Post assumed that Hamas had taken at least 64 people, who had been taken hostage during attacks on Israel, into the Gaza Strip. According to the newspaper, "among them were 49 people who appeared to be civilians — nine of them children — and 11 who appeared to be members of the Israeli military."

On October 9, Israel’s The Jerusalem Post reported that various Palestinian groups had taken at least 130 hostages and were holding them in captivity. Later, Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen said that Hamas militants had taken more than 100 people hostage.

Tensions flared up in the Middle East after Hamas militants from the Gaza Strip attacked Israeli territory. Hamas views its attack as a response to Israeli authorities’ steps against the Al-Aqsa Mosque on Jerusalem’s Temple Mount. Israel declared a total blockade of the Gaza Strip and launched bombardments of the enclave and some areas in Lebanon and Syria. Clashes are also reported in the West Bank. More than 2,200 Palestinians have been killed and about 9,000 others injured. In Israel, at least 1,500 people have lost their lives and almost 4,000 have been wounded.