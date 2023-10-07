Israeli envoy to UN blames Hamas for latest escalation

UNITED NATIONS, October 7. /TASS/. Israel believes that the Hamas movement bears full responsibility for the latest round of escalation around the Gaza Strip, and will defend its sovereignty by all means, the country’s Ambassador to the UN Gilad Erdan said.

In a letter to the UN Security Council, the Israeli envoy said that Hamas "holds the sole responsibility and will bear the results" of the attack.

"The State of Israel will act in any way necessary to protect its citizens and sovereignty," the diplomat added.

Early on Saturday morning, rocket attacks were launched at Israeli territory from the Gaza Strip. Alarm signals have sounded continuously since 06:28 a.m. Moscow time in many localities across the country, including the Tel Aviv area and its environs. Shortly after, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) announced they were launching Operation 'Iron Swords' in retaliation for the attack, coming from the Palestinian exclave.

Under these circumstances, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant has approved a call-up of reservists and declared the ‘special situation’ within a range of 80 kilometers from the Gaza border. The area includes Tel-Aviv and its suburbs. In turn, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said his country was "at war" and was poised to win it. "The enemy will pay an unprecedented price," he added.