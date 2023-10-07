Israeli military resumes strikes on Hamas targets in Gaza Strip

TEL AVIV, October 7. /TASS/. Israel’s army has resumed strikes on the facilities of the Hamas radical movement in the Gaza Strip, the army press service reported.

According to it, the strikes are being delivered on a number of Hamas targets in the Gaza Strip and details will be provided later.

Early on Saturday morning, rocket attacks were launched at Israeli territory from the Gaza Strip. Alarm signals have sounded continuously since 06:28 a.m. Moscow time in many localities across the country, including the Tel Aviv area and its environs.

The Israeli army had launched attacks on the Gaza Strip after massive rocket fire from the Palestinian enclave, the army press service reported earlier on Saturday.