Lukashenko calls for bringing conflict in Ukraine to end, 'lest it gets worse'

MINSK, October 6. /TASS/. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko called for bringing an end to the conflict in Ukraine before it is too late.

"I will say it again: We must bring it to a halt lest it becomes worse. You see that the Poles are already prepared to make a land grab for western Ukraine," the president said during a working trip to the Brest Region, according the BelTA news agency.

He noted that the Ukrainian armed forces can no longer deter the Russian Army.

"The Ukrainians have nothing to fight with. Even if they do, they cannot hold this strength any longer," the Belarusian president said.

"Therefore, it must be brought to a halt now. Otherwise, in several months, no one will discuss this topic, neither with the Ukrainians nor with the West," Lukashenko underscored.

Previously, Lukashenko repeatedly called for a stop to the conflict in Ukraine as soon as possible, and to put the search for its root causes aside for the time being.