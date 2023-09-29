Azerbaijani top diplomat, Russian presidential advisor discuss Karabakh

BAKU, September 29. /TASS/. Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov centered his discussion with Ruslan Edelgeriyev, advisor to the Russian president and Special Presidential Representative for Climate Issues, on the regional situation after the Karabakh operation and humanitarian aid, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"The meeting focused on current cooperation, including prospects for partnership in the environmental field, the regional situation after the counterterrorism measures undertaken by Azerbaijan, as well as humanitarian aid," the statement said.

According to the foreign ministry, the Azerbaijani top diplomat informed Edelgeriyev about the disarmament of illegal Armenian formations, the emergency measures taken by Baku to meet the needs of Armenians, and intensive negotiations on their reintegration.

"Once again Jeyhun Bayramov pledged Azerbaijan’s commitment to the dialogue on reintegrating Armenian residents of Azerbaijan’s Karabakh region, and stated that comprehensive measures aimed at meeting their needs will be continued," the statement said.

On September 19, tensions flared up again in Nagorno-Karabakh. Baku announced it was launching what it described as "local anti-terrorist measures" and demanded the withdrawal of Armenian troops from the region. Yerevan, in turn, said there were no Armenian forces in Karabakh, calling what was happening "an act of large-scale aggression." Russia called on the parties to the conflict to stop the bloodshed and return to a diplomatic settlement. On September 20, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry announced that an agreement had been reached in coordination with the Russian peacekeeping contingent to suspend anti-terrorist activities in Karabakh.