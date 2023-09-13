North Korea’s Kim says his visit taking place amid battle of 'progress versus reactionism'

VOSTOCHNY SPACEPORT /Amur Region/, September 13. /TASS/. North Korean leader Kim Jong Un stated that his visit to Russia is taking place against the background of a fight between progress and the forces of reactionism, between global justice and injustice.

"Our current visit is taking place in a period when a fierce standoff is underway on the global stage between progress and reactionism, between justice and injustice, while the process of [building] a multipolar world is actively developing thanks to the common will and joint strength of independent forces," the North Korean leader said at a formal luncheon hosted by Russian President Vladimir Putin in Kim’s honor.

Kim also said that he is ready to build stable and future-oriented transnational relations with the Russian president and stimulate the development of strong states and protect international justice on this foundation. He also expressed confidence in the victory of Russia's army and people over the "evil cabal" that harbors illusions of hegemony.

The talks took place at the Vostochny Spaceport in Russia’s Far Eastern Amur Region. The two leaders’ initial discussions included their respective delegations, which were then followed by talks in a one-on-one format. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said earlier that the agenda included issues of bilateral cooperation, including trade and economic ties and cultural exchanges, as well as the current situation in the region and worldwide.

The North Korean leader is visiting Russia at the invitation of Putin. He last visited Russia in April 2019, when Putin met Kim for the first time for bilateral talks in Vladivostok.