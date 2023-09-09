G20 diplomats hammer out compromise language on Ukraine - Bloomberg

NEW YORK, September 9. /TASS/. Diplomats from the Group of 20 nations have hammered out compromise language on the conflict in Ukraine in a joint statement that is to be adopted after the summit, Bloomberg said citing sources.

As "compromise language" was agreed on G20 diplomats managed "to overcome differences between Moscow and the rest of the group that had threatened to derail hopes of a joint communique from this weekend’s summit," the agency said.

The phrasing is broadly similar to that agreed on at last year’s summit in Bali, Indonesia, sources said. The language must be approved by G20 leaders now, Bloomberg said.

The summit in New Delhi is running in an in-person format on September 9-10. Invitations were sent to all G20 leaders, as well as heads of nine other countries: Bangladesh, Egypt, Spain, Mauritius, Nigeria, the Netherlands, the UAE, Oman and Singapore. Russia is represented at the summit by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.