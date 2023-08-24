Anti-Russian sanctions show imperialism in decline — former Bolivian President Morales

BUENOS AIRES, August 24. /TASS/. US sanctions against Russia are a sign of the decline of Western imperialism, former Bolivian President Evo Morales, in office from 2006 to 2019, said.

"The economic sanctions promoted by the US against the fraternal people of Russia show the decline of imperialism and of its immoral Monroe Doctrine," he wrote on the X social network (formerly Twitter).

Morales welcomed the speech given by Russian President Vladimir Putin to participants in the BRICS summit in Johannesburg, South Africa, pointing out that the members of the group are promoting "integration free from the blockades and political restrictions imposed by US interventionism." "The free peoples of the world support Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa in their endeavor to create an alternative geopolitical model of integration based on the principles of peace, social justice and respect for the sovereignty of countries over their mineral resources," he added.

The BRICS summit is taking place in Johannesburg on August 22-24. Putin is participating in the event via video link, while Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is onsite representing Russia in person.