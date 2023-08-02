Bolivian Embassy in Russia hands note to Moscow on joining BRICS — envoy

MOSCOW, August 2. /TASS/. Bolivia’s Embassy in Moscow has submitted a note to the Russian side on its desire to join BRICS, the country’s Ambassador to Russia Maria Luisa Ramos Urzagaste told TASS.

She noted that her multiethnic country was glad that the countries of the BRICS group decided to invite Bolivian President Luis Arce to the South African summit.

"We handed this note on our desire to join to all BRICS countries. And then, per BRICS’ decision, the president was invited to the summit. Precisely because we have already submitted an application. And, of course, here we handed over the application," she said.

"The decision was precisely to invite Bolivia <...> to the summit and we were very happy with it, very happy indeed," the envoy added, replying to a question about the union’s reaction to Bolivia’s bid.