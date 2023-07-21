Russian envoy to be summoned to Polish MFA following Putin's statement on Stalin — PM

TASS, July 22. Russia's Ambassador to Warsaw Sergey Andreyev will be summoned to the country's Foreign Ministry over Russian President Vladimir Putin's statement that Poland received a significant part of its western territories thanks to Joseph Stalin's decision, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki announced.

"The Russian ambassador will be summoned to the Foreign Ministry," the official wrote on his Twitter page.

Morawiecki accused Stalin of being a "war criminal responsible for the deaths of hundreds of thousands of Poles." "Historical truth is not up for discussion," he added.

Earlier on Friday, Putin said at an operational meeting with the Security Council that "it was thanks to the Soviet Union, thanks to Stalin's position, that Poland received significant territories in the West, lands of Germany.".